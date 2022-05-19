Tomato price hike prompts people to come up with hilarious memes

Price hikes of different vegetables across the country are already making headlines. And the latest one to cause a flutter is tomato. The price of the juicy red vegetable – or fruit if you go according to science - soared at both wholesale and retail markets. The price rise was caused due to a short supply of the item owing to untimely rain in various parts of the country. Social media is now abuzz with various posts involving the price rise, which include some hilarious memes.

A Twitter user posted a picture of the “most expensive wedding rings.” Take a look at the video:

This individual posted what a lemon seller would say to someone selling tomatoes:

Then there is this post which features a famous picture of Usain Bolt. The picture was captured when he slowed down during 100m Olympic to look at the camera and smile. What makes the picture popular is how even after this he ended up winning the race. Of course in this scenario, Bolt winning the race represents tomatoes and its price rise.

Here is another individual who shared this funny post.

What do you think about these memes on tomato price rise? Is there a relatable meme you would share on this situation?

