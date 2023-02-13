Toor to Masoor: Twitter user’s celeb fashion picks vs dal is hilarious

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends and family at the St Regis Hotel in Mumbai on February 12. From Alia Bhatt to Bhumi Pednekar, celebrities embraced stunning ensembles and turned the event into a sartorial spectacle. While fans are going gaga over fashion moments from the star-studded wedding reception, others are sharing memes. Now, a Twitter user shared their hilarious take on celebrities wearing sparkling outfits at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception. As expected, it has grabbed a lot of attention and prompted numerous responses.

“Toor dal, Masoor dal, Arhar dal, Chana dal,” read the caption of the image shared by Twitter user SwatKat with a pitched fingers emoticon. The image features a collage of four actors wearing glitzy sarees as they graced Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. The tweet features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon dressed in similarly coloured outfits.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has accumulated over 58,500 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also raked more than 1,800 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the hilarious tweet:

Many even pointed out that Toor and Arhar dal are the same. What are your thoughts on the post?

