Top 5 brain teasers that left people scratching their heads. Can you solve them?

Brain teasers are enjoyable to solve and frequently give people a sense of accomplishment. Brain puzzles abound on the Internet, ranging from identifying an apple among tomatoes to discovering an animal buried in an image. So, if you are also someone who enjoys solving these puzzles, we bring you the top five optical illusions to solve from the year 2022.

1. Are these geometric shapes equal in size?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The perplexing brain teaser was developed by Lydia Maniatis in 2009 and was shared on The Best Illusion of the Year Contest's website. The shapes A and B may appear somewhat similar, yet C is entirely different. That's not the case, though. How can the three geometric shapes A, B, and C possibly be the same size? Try to solve it yourself.

Brain teaser to solve. (Lydia Maniatis)

2. Find butterflies in the sea of flowers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Illustrator Gergely Dudás produced the challenging brainteaser and shared it on his Facebook page. The perplexing seek-and-find image features an animal lazing around in a sea of vibrant flowers and challenges viewers to discover five butterflies of all sizes and colours.

3. Colour changing squares

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor of psychology at Ritsumeikan University in Japan, Akiyoshi Kitaoka created this. The opening scene of the video shows someone moving a square on paper. The square appears to be changing colour as it advances from one corner to the other. According to Insider, the phenomenon that gives the impression that the square's colour is changing is known as the simultaneous contrast illusion.

4. Find a candy cane and a bird

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gergely Dudás, popularly known as Dudolf, created the challenging brain teaser. The red and white colour scheme of the brainteaser adds to its difficulty. "3 candy canes and 1 bird... Where are they??" read the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook. Try to solve it.

5. Find seedless watermelons

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gergely Dudás, better known as Dudolf, is a Hungarian artist who made this brainteaser. In the picture, you can see a lot of watermelons. However, the challenge is to find five seedless watermelons in it. Take a look at it below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did you try solving some of these brain teasers?