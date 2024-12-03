Top executive roasted for demanding candidates to ‘reply all’ or lose job offer

A LinkedIn post by an executive director has sparked a heated online debate about professional email etiquette. In the post, the executive director issued a stern warning, cautioning that failing to use "reply all" in email communications could lead to job offers being revoked. The message has drawn polarised reactions across various social media platforms. An executive's LinkedIn post sparked debate after threatening to revoke job offers over email etiquette.(Pixabay)

The post that stirred controversy

Taking to LinkedIn, the man vented his frustration over what he sees as a lack of basic email etiquette among younger professionals. He wrote:

"If I write you an email with a work offer and there are other people copied on the email, and you do not repy all, I will revoke the offer. It’s absolutely insane that in 2024 so many people under the age of 40 know how to use advanced software programs but can’t be bothered to hit reply all on an email."

He went on to criticise the lack of awareness, adding that it wastes time, forces unnecessary follow-ups, and clogs inboxes. The executive director’s post also included a strong admonition to "do better," framing the issue as one of professionalism rather than classism.

Social media reactions

The post quickly garnered widespread attention, amassing over 900 comments on LinkedIn and making its way to Reddit, where screenshots sparked further discussions.

Some supported his stance, with one user writing, "This is basic office etiquette. If you can’t figure this out, how can you handle more complex tasks?" Others, however, found the ultimatum extreme. "Revoking a job offer over an email misstep seems harsh," commented another.

The debate highlighted generational differences, with some younger users defending their approach to workplace communication. One pointed out, "Sometimes, people don’t hit reply all because they assume it’s unnecessary for everyone to see their response."

On Reddit, the discussion took a more humorous turn. One commenter joked, "Why are you sending an offer with multiple people on it. Hows the personal touch lol!" Another quipped, "I feel like I’d revoke an offer if someone overused reply all!"