Top neurosurgeon Dr Chirag Patel suspended over sexual relationship with patient: ‘I was afraid if she…’

A United Kingdom-based neurosurgeon, Dr Chirag Patel, is suspended for eight months for having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable patient. He is also accused of prescribing addictive medicines to her during the course of their relationship.

Dr Chirag Patel was suspended after having sex with a vulnerable female patient. (Screengrab)

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Their relationship began when the doctor performed surgery on the patient in 2019, the Daily Mail reported. However, it deteriorated by 2023, and the patient eventually reported it to the police. The cops, in turn, informed the Cardiff and Vale health board. The doctor worked at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

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Doctor admits wrongdoings:

According to the outlet, Patel admitted to having a sexual relationship with the patient and also revealed sending her “explicit images”. He further admitted to the charges of prescribing addictive medicines to her.

What did the panel decide?

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{{^usCountry}} The tribunal overseeing the doctor's case concluded that he had shown a “reckless disregard for patient safety” and “put his personal interests - namely securing his career, reputation and family relationships” above proper care of the patient. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tribunal overseeing the doctor's case concluded that he had shown a “reckless disregard for patient safety” and “put his personal interests - namely securing his career, reputation and family relationships” above proper care of the patient. {{/usCountry}}

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The panel handed him an eight-month suspension to protect the public from his reckless behaviour.

What did the surgeon say?

Dr Patel claimed that he was undergoing “marital problems” when he started the relationship with the female patient.

The doctor told the panel, “When I persisted in telling her that the relationship had to end, Patient A threatened to reveal our relationship to others, such as my employer and colleagues,” reported Daily Mail. The woman is referred to as Patient A.

He continued, “I was afraid if she did so I could lose the job I so loved and had worked so hard to obtain. Given my speciality this would have a knock-on effect on other patients if I was unable to work.”

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He further added, “With the benefit of hindsight I know I should nonetheless have ended the relationship and been honest with my employer. However, at the time I felt panicked and unable to break it off - a decision I now bitterly regret.”

Panel hears voicemail:

The panel heard a voicemail from the woman that she reportedly left towards the end of the relationship. She threatened to report him to the police, adding, “Chirag, you had one chance, two chance, three chances and more chances. You're in the country doing your job, I don't want to f*** you over but my spine is f***ed, right?”

She also said, “'I've given you chance after chance after chance. Do you know what? I could just write a book on you, okay? You going to man up and meet me, or are you going to be a cowardly c***, like I think you are? You're no God, love.”

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Responding to it, the doctor said, “I would only see her under the threat of blackmail and to appease her,” adding, “Any romantic or friendly relationship had completely ended at this point, and our ongoing relationship was based purely on hostility and blackmail by her towards me.”

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He claimed, “Patient A had asked for £11,000 previously, which I did not have, so I instead offered to give her £5,000 from my savings.”

The doctor also claimed he was “deeply remorseful” for prescribing addictive medicines to the patient during their relationship.

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