Tortoise helps upside-down friend flip over. Watch amazing video

Do you love watching videos capturing different antics of animals? If you regularly search the Internet for such videos, there is a possibility you are aware of a Sub-Reddit called Animals Being Bros. The profile is filled with various videos of animals helping others, including humans. The latest inclusion to is this sweet video of one tortoise helping another.

“I went to the zoo today and got to witness two tortoises being bros,” wrote a Reddit user while posting the video. The wonderful clip opens to show an upside-down tortoise with another one standing beside it. The clip then shows how the tortoise helps its friend to turn over.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5,700 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various interesting comments. The original poster also shared a comment to add a bit more information about the incident. “The two of them walked on together for a bit after they were both standing upright. You should've seen the crowd around the tortoises cheering!,” they wrote.

“It is truly special. Thanks for the cool post!” expressed a Reddit user. “I shouted YAY when the tortoise got helped back onto its feet, this is PRECIOUS!” commented another. “This made my week, thank you so much for sharing,” posted a third. “Incredible,” wrote a fourth.

