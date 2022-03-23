Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Tortoise looks inside refrigerator to find something to eat. Watch
trending

Tortoise looks inside refrigerator to find something to eat. Watch

The tortoise is looking inside a refrigerator to find something to eat and this video will leave you surprised. 
A screengrab of the video of a tortoise finding something to eat in a refrigerator. (Jukin Media)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

People love keeping pets for company and mostly keep cats and dogs as they are really playful animals. But then there are some people whose choice of animals is something out of the ordinary. Like this video of a person who has kept a tortoise as a pet. The tortoise seems so familiar with living in a home in the video that it is also seen looking inside the refrigerator to try and find some snacks to munch on. This video will definitely surprise you and leave you baffled.

The video opens with the tortoise trying to find some snacks in the refrigerator. The fridge is stocked with a lot of packaged food so the tortoise settles on something that looks like a green vegetable. It is then seen munching on the green vegetable. The person recording the video is then seen giving another green leafy vegetable to the tortoise.

The video is from Los Angeles in California in the United States. It was shot in July of 2016.

Watch the video below:

What are your thoughts about this tortoise that is searching for some snacks in the refrigerator?

