Tortoise with joint problems in German Zoo gets skate board to move around

If you’re looking for some feel-good content on the Internet today, you may want to check out this clip featuring an African spur tortoise named Helmuth. Shared on the Facebook page of Zoom Erlebniswelt Gelsenkirchen, Helmuth’s home, the video shows the 100 kg tortoise zooming around the zoo premises on a skate board. The clip may leave you feeling happy.

“Spur tortoise Helmuth is currently getting daily physical therapy. The 100 kg animal is placed on a rolling board by two strong employees and therefore moves forward independently. The reason is that he has changes in his shoulder joints,” reads a part of the caption when roughly translated from German describing Helmuth’s condition.

“The therapy and medication plan for Helmuth was developed in consultation with reptile experts and we are hoping for betterment for him soon,” it adds on a positive note.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 2, the clip has garnered almost 2,000 reactions and several comments. People were thrilled to see Helmuth swooping away on a roller board. Many shared wishes of speedy recovery for the 100 kg tortoise.

“Really a great idea. Helmuth must be thinking wow how fast am I now? Leave the roller board under his tank in general, until he can walk by himself again,” wrote a Facebook user. “Helmuth getting a physiotherapy,” commented another. “Go Helmuth go!” cheered a third.

