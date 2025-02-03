Mukesh and Akash Ambani join Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy to watch India vs England at Wankhede

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai played host to a number of VIPs for the India vs England 5th T20I yesterday. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was spotted in the stands with elder son Akash Ambani and fellow billionaire Ajay Piramal. They were joined by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his son-in-law, former UK PM Rishi Sunak. Rishi Sunak interacts with Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani during a T20I match between India Vs England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

India secured a commanding 150-run victory over England in the fifth T20 International, clinching the series 4-1. Batting first, India amassed a formidable total of 247 for nine, propelled by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 135 off 54 balls, which featured 13 sixes. His assault on England even elicited a rare celebratory reaction from Mukesh Ambani, the usually staid and reserved chairman of Reliance Industries.

Mukesh Ambani, Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy during a T20I match between India Vs England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Rishi Sunak at Wankhede

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak balanced loyalties as the Indian-origin former prime minister of the United Kingdom, who attended the India vs England match with his father-in-law Narayana Murthy.

After witnessing England’s loss from Mumbai, he took to Instagram to share a selfie and a consolatory post for the team.

“Tough day for England at the Wankhede but I know our team will come back stronger. Congratulations to Team India on the win,” wrote Rishi Sunak, who is married to Narayana and Sudha Murty’s daughter, Akshata Murty.

A screengrab of Rishi Sunak's Instagram Story.(Instagram/@rishisunakmp)

“Despite the result, it was an honour to meet Jos Buttler and Suryakumar Yadav before the match and a pleasure to watch cricket with my father-in-law,” Sunak added.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty are currently visiting India from the UK, where they are based. They were earlier spotted at the Jaipur Literature Festival, where Akshata shared the stage with her mother Sudha Murty.

Narayana Murthy and Rishi Sunak were photographed dressed formally in blazers and shirts at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday, while Mukesh Ambani chose a more casual outfit in a cream-coloured, full-sleeved t-shirt. Akash Ambani cheered Team India by wearing an India jersey. The group was accompanied by Ajay Piramal, whose son Anand Piramal is married to Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha.