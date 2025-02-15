Tourist attempts to pose with shark in ocean for photo, loses both hands in terrifying attack

A relaxing day at a beach in Turks and Caicos turned into a nightmare for a Canadian tourist after a shark attacked her while she was posing for a photo in the ocean. The incident occurred on Friday near Thompson’s Cove Beach in central Providenciales, just a few meters from the shore, reported The Sun. The 55-year-old woman attempted to “engage” with the shark when it suddenly lashed out.(Representational Image/Pexel)

According to local reports, the 55-year-old woman attempted to “engage” with the shark when it suddenly lashed out, biting off both her hands in a single strike. Her family, watching from the beach, witnessed the horrifying moment before her husband jumped into the water in an attempt to fend off the predator.

Photos from the scene show beachgoers rushing to help, using cloths to stop the excessive bleeding as she lay on the shoreline. A witness recalled, “I was there for 40 minutes, and it was still lingering,” referring to the shark’s presence even after the attack.

Authorities estimate the shark to be around six feet long, though its species has not been confirmed. However, online reports suggest it may have been a bull shark, a species commonly found in the region.

Lost both arms

Emergency responders, including police and medical personnel, arrived at the scene near Blue Hills, Providenciales. The woman was quickly transported to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre for treatment before being flown back to Canada for further care. Reports indicate she lost one hand at the wrist and the other midway down her forearm.

A man present at the scene mentioned that despite her severe injuries, the woman was able to walk back to shore. He also noted that she sustained a bite to her thigh but did not lose her leg.

As her husband tried to scare the shark away, it reportedly circled back and attacked again before finally retreating. Officials from the Royal Turks and Caicos Police and environmental authorities confirmed the attack, which took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. on February 7.