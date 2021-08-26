Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Train driver applies emergency brake to save elephant walking close to tracks. Watch

The video has been shared by the official Twitter account of Alipurduar division of Indian Railways.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 07:51 PM IST
The image shows an elephant walking close to the tracks.(Twitter/@drm_apdj)

A video posted online shows how an alert train driver helped save the life of an elephant crossing the tracks. The clip will make you want to applaud the train driver for his quick actions to help the animal.

The video has been shared by the official Twitter account of Alipurduar division of Indian Railways. “While working 03150Dn KanchanKanya Exp spl at 17.45 hrs today, Alert LP Sri D.Dorai & ALP Sri P. Kumar noticed one Tusker adjacent to track at KM 72/1 between Nagrakata-Chalsa and applied emergency brake to control the train & save it,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show the tusker walking dangerously close to the railway tracks.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a day ago on August 25, the video has gathered more than 4,200 views and counting. The share has also accumulated different comments.

“Awsome, kudos and many thanks to the driver. Great job. Thanks for saving a precious life,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow great,” shared another. “Excellent & many wishes to the entire team especially pilot who took the immediate response,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

