Travel vlogger pokes fun at pen refill tied with rope at Mumbai airport: ‘Z plus security for pen’

A travel vlogger was left baffled after spotting what he jokingly described as “Z Plus security” for a pen refill tied with a rope at a form-filling counter at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The incident prompted him to leave his own pen behind for fellow travellers and later drew a response from Mumbai Airport.

The text overlay in the clip read, “Z Plus security for this pen, International Mumbai airport.” (Instagram/@travelwithsamalvlogs)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Deepak Samal pointed to the pen refill secured to the counter and questioned the arrangement. “This is Mumbai’s international airport, and you need to fill out a form if you are coming to India. But the most interesting part is that there is a lot of security here for this,” he said in the clip.

“For this, they have provided such security. Imagine, this is such a big airport and they do not have a pen. Anyway, to preserve their dignity, I am leaving this pen here, so that if an international traveller comes here to fill in a form, they can use it,” he added before leaving his own pen on the counter.

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{{^usCountry}} Samal shared the clip with the text overlay, “Z Plus security for this pen, International Mumbai airport.” In the caption, he wrote, “It’s not just a pen—it’s India’s image. Every international traveler notices the little things. Airports are often a visitor’s first impression of a country, and small details reflect our standards, hospitality, and attention to service. A world-class nation is built on world-class basics.” Take a look at the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samal shared the clip with the text overlay, “Z Plus security for this pen, International Mumbai airport.” In the caption, he wrote, “It’s not just a pen—it’s India’s image. Every international traveler notices the little things. Airports are often a visitor’s first impression of a country, and small details reflect our standards, hospitality, and attention to service. A world-class nation is built on world-class basics.” Take a look at the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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Mumbai airport reacts

The video even surfaced on X, triggering mixed reactions online.

Responding to the post on X, Mumbai Airport wrote, “Dear Guest, thank you for bringing this to our attention. The item has been removed, and appropriate corrective measures have been taken to ensure such instances do not recur. We appreciate your feedback as it helps us maintain the highest standards of service and presentation.”

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Social media reactions

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Several social media users, however, defended the arrangement.

One user wrote, “Pens are tied like this in other countries too. Main purpose is that it doesn't fall here and there or someone by mistake doesn't take it along in a hurry. And some countries don't even have this facility. Not everything is to protect from thieves. Some literally have a purpose.”

“Just a quick point. I live in Australia and yahan pe ek form fill karna hota hai customs ke liye. Yahan pe kabhi bhi pen nahi rehta, you're expected to bring your own or ask someone. Toh ek pen ka refill bhi rakhna is a good call and should be appreciated,” commented another.

“To be frank keeping the refill to fill the form is more than enough , i havent seen a pen in most of the countries at similar counters, you are expected to have a pen - no excuse for not carrying a pen,” wrote a third user.

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