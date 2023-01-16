Tribals in Tamil Nadu transform invasive weed into incredible elephant statues. Watch

A beautiful video showing elephant statues modelled after real-life gentle giants was recently posted online. Since being shared, the video has stunned people as it shows the statues that are created using a type of invasive weed. Chances are, the video will stun you too.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video on Twitter. “70 tribals from Mudumalai have worked hard to make these beautiful Elephants from lantana weed-an invasive species that has spread in forests across the country threatening biodiversity. In TN we have removed lantana, prosopis & other invasives from 1200 hectares so far #TNForest,” she added.

In the video she explains how the triabls joined hands with a team of experts to create the replicas that are now being displayed at a beach in Chennai.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has received more than 76,000 views and counting. Additionally, the video has accumulated close to 2,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what people posted while reacting to the video:

“Great,” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing,” posted another. “Waah. Amazing efforts ma'am!” shared a third. “Three cheers. Develop a museum to preserve their art work & establish a school to promote this art among the youngsters. Being a leader, you will take all possible steps to improve the income of these tribals so that they should feel that their creation work has been recognised,” expressed a fourth.