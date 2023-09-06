T-Series announces movie on viral post, netizens react

T-series took to X to announce their new movie and it has left people in disbelief. Why? The company shared that they are going to make a film based on a viral tweet about a now-deleted Reddit post.

What is the viral post about?

The image shows the reaction of the original poster to T-Series making a movie on their post. (X/@Theindianmeme)

X user who goes by Indian Memes shared a screenshot of a news article about a woman with a terminal illness asking her husband if she could sleep with her ex one last time.

“My wife has a terminal disease. She is projected to live at most 9 months. I am of course destroyed. We’ve been together for a decade. I don’t remember life without her and I don’t know what I’m going to do when she’s gone. I have been doing my best to make the last days of her life good and grant whatever wish I can,” the husband wrote in a now-deleted post, reports New York Post.

The X user, Indian Memes, tweeted, “Why is no one making a movie on this?” Sharing the post, T-Series wrote, “It’s official, hum bana rahe hain movie! Produced by @TSeries and @SuperFatStudios Written by @modyrahulmody [Rahul Mody].”

Take a look at the post by T-Series:

The original poster also shared a reaction to this announcement:

The posts have prompted people to share varied reactions. While some congratulated the X user after T-Series’ announcement, others added how they can’t wrap their heads around this news.

“Kripya kar k uss movie mai purane classic gaane ko remake kar k matt dalna [Please don’t remake old classic songs and use the in this film],” shared an X user. “What a story,” posted another. “Meme ne bana di movie [Meme made a movie],” joked a third. “What the hell,” wrote a fifth.

