Turnip the tortoise ‘dances’ during shower. Seen the cute video yet?

If you’re looking for an animal video that will leave you happy, then here is the clip of Turnip the tortoise. The adorable creature has captured people’s hearts with its shower time dance. There is a possibility that the ‘cool moves’ of the tortoise will win you over too.

The video shared on official Facebook profile of Tennessee Aquarium is titled, “Turnip the tortoise loves rain showers.” The caption explains that Turnip is a radiated tortoise and the dance-like motion of the species is often seen during periods of heavy rain in its native - dry areas of southern Madagascar.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly one lakh reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some wrote how they love dancing in rain or during shower, others commented on the cuteness of the clip.

“Is this where the rain dance came from,” joked a Facebook user. “You can’t help but love them, l can imagine it singing in the rain. l’m happy again,” shared another.

“We've got something in common,” said a third. “We all dance when we get wet. Haven't you ever danced in shower?,” asked a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

