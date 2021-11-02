Turtle hatchlings released into the ocean at Nihiwatu beach. Watch

Environmental conservation has been the need of the hour for the past several years. It means that we might often have to put in human efforts to save the wildlife and greenery around us, especially endangered ones.

For this reason, turtle hatcheries have become popular around beaches where turtles are found to nest. In India too, there are a few beaches where turtle conservation takes place.

In the adorable video posted by NIHI Hotels, we can see hatchlings get released onto the beach. After this, animal lovers like the ones present in the video, accompany them on a little walk towards the ocean where they find the water and swim for their life.

At Nihiwatu beach, dozens of baby sea turtles went into the ocean. The caption to this post read, “their odds of survival are slim, but (...) Hopefully one day, they will return home to our sandy shores.”

Take a look at the moving video that will help you gain a new outlook towards life:

Respecting and caring for them is something that everybody needs to learn, especially children who are the hope of tomorrow. “Me and my brother did this once when we were younger,” recalled a viewer.

“Safe travels, little ones,” said a comment followed by a heart emoji. While another said: “be safe little babies”. One asked why the little hatchlings were made to walk so far. To this, NIHI replied that this needs to be done so that the babies can imprint on the sand and return in the future to survive.

What are your views on this cute video that marks the beginning of life in the ocean?