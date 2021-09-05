Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / ‘Turtles’ run around in a yard, video surprises people
trending

‘Turtles’ run around in a yard, video surprises people

The video of the ‘turtles’ running around has left people in awe.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The image shows the ‘turtles’ running around.(Instagram/@vernbestintheworld)

A video showcasing a group of ‘turtles’ running around in a yard has left people both amazed and amused. The clip has now created a buzz among netizens too.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption “I didn’t know turtles can run.” The clip opens to show the ‘turtles’ running in speed. If you’re wondering how a turtle can do that, then you’re not alone as several tweeple had the same question. Turn out, there’s an easy answer to it – the turtles are not real and they are created by a VFX artist named Vernon James Manlapaz. The artist originally shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption “Speedy.”

Take a look at the incredible video and don’t forget to keep the sound on:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

RELATED STORIES

“Insane work on the lighting and shadows,” praised an Instagram user. “That looks so real,” shared another. It indeed does. “Amazing work!! The life likeness of the turtle is immaculate,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘One in a million’: Fisherman finds blue lobster, shares pics. Images go viral

Video of a very ‘grumpy bearded’ dog leaves people in splits

Man rescues baby squirrel in Delhi, nurses it back to health. Watch

NASA‘s post on 'magnetic force to be reckoned with’ intrigues people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP