Home / Trending / Turtle’s visit to the gym goes viral

Turtle’s visit to the gym goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 10, 2023 01:47 PM IST

A turtle surprised gym-goers in Florida by slipping into a gym through an open door but was safely escorted out.

People working out at a gym in Port St. Lucie, Florida, were in for a surprise when an unexpected guest visited the place. A turtle managed to slip into the Iron Knight Gym through a slightly open garage door, causing quite a stir, reported WSVN.

The gym manager safely escorted the turtle out of the gym. (Representational Image: Pixabay/Pexels)
The gym manager safely escorted the turtle out of the gym. (Representational Image: Pixabay/Pexels)

The gym’s manager, Nikki Baker, joined in on a unique workout session as she followed the turtle’s slow movements amidst the weight machines and dumbbells.

“It’s a turtle. I don’t know if I should pick you up; I don’t want you to snap at me. And I don’t want to hurt you,” Nikki Baker told CNN, highlighting her concern for the turtle.

Also Read| Bird's food heist takes a dangerous turn after it gets stuck on fishing line

Baker then employed a gentle coaxing technique and shooed the turtle out with a towel.

She added, “You always think turtles are slow, but no, this guy was going.”

After Baker’s patient efforts, the tortoise exited the gym, perhaps searching for its next unconventional adventure.

Earlier, a Colorado couple’s wedding reception was crashed by an unexpected guest - a bear. Brandon Martinez and Cailyn McRossie-Martinez had already faced rain during their wedding ceremony in Boulder County. However, during their reception, a bear entered the venue and raided the dessert bar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out