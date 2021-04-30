Tweeple shower respect for doctor’s post of before and after pics of wearing PPE kit

With the steep increase of Covid-19 cases in the country, the frontline workers including doctor and nurses are working extra time to bring the situation under control and that too while wearing elaborate protective gear and masks. Now, a post shared by a Twitter user Dr Sohil has grabbed the attention of netizens as it shows the effects of wearing PPE kits for a prolonged time. The photographs may leave you shocked too.

“Proud to serve the nation,” reads the caption. The post includes two pictures. One shows Sohil wearing the PPE kit and the other shows him without the kit but drenched in sweat.

In a following tweet he writes, “Talking on the behalf of all doctors and health workers. We are really working hard away from our family. Sometimes a foot away from positive patient, sometimes an inch away from critically ill oldies... I request please go for vaccination. It's only solution! Stay safe.”

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 28, the post has amassed several comments and over 1.2 lakh likes. People were stunned to see the effects of wearing a PPE kit for that long. Many couldn’t stop thanking and sharing good wishes for the doctor. Others wished for his good health.

What are your thoughts on this post?