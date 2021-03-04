Home / Trending / Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter
Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter

The tweet describing the set as “bleak” was posted along with pictures of the toy set pieces.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:51 PM IST
A picture of children playing with the toy set. (Fisher-Price - Twitter/@drewharwell )

A toy set that children can play with while they pretend to ‘work from home’ sparked mixed reactions on social media following a tweet. Toy company Fisher-Price offers a ‘My Home Office’ toy set comprising a pretend laptop, smartphone and headset along with a to-go beverage cup among other items in the set that a child can use while playing pretend work from home. A tweet describing the set as “bleak” was posted on the micro-blogging platform along with pictures of the toy set pieces. People have since shared their thoughts on the toy set - while some agreed with the tweet, others posted how they think the idea may not be so bad after all.

“This (real) Fisher-Price My Home Office toy set is so bleak: ‘Better grab a latte to go, that report is due this morning.’ Ages 3 and up,” wrote Twitter user and Tech reporter Drew Harwell in his share adding pictures of the toy set.

Shared on March 1, the tweet has collected over 900 likes and several different reactions. Tweeple shared their thoughts on the toy set by posting their opinions in the comments section.

Some people liked the concept of the toy set and commented likewise

Others weren't quite as impressed

What do you think about the toy set?

