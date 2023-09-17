Twin elephant babies take their first steps. Watch heartwarming video

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda often shares videos and photos related to wildlife on social media. On September 15, he shared a clip that is curling people’s lips into a smile. It shows a mama elephant and her twin babies.

Baby elephant taking tiny first steps. (X/@susantananda3)

“Newly born twins. Taking the first steps,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing a video on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video opens to show the mama elephant grazing on the grass while her two twins, one on each side, take their first steps. The video then transitions to show the mama elephant keeping a watchful eye on her babies as they walk near her.

Watch twin elephant calves taking their first steps below:

This uplifting video was shared two days ago on X. Over 30,000 people have since viewed it, and a few of them even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section of the video:

“This is enough to make someone smile, even on a bad day,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Awe. Cuteness overloaded.”

“Lil giants are on the move,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Super! But it is rare to have twins for elephants, right?”

“Awwww so adorable, wish I could go and meet them,” joined a fifth.

Did this video make you smile?

