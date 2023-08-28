Elephant flings crocodile biting its tail. Watch
The video has left many people stunned. Some even said, that the elephant could have stomped the crocodile. Watch the video here.
In a dramatic video that may make your jaws-drop , you can see an elephant swinging a crocodile who bit the jumbo's tail. This video was shared on YouTube and has caught the attention of many.
53-year-old safari guide Emmanuel Sauti from Africa shared the video with the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. (Also Read: Elephant breaks vehicle of forest officials, then runs away. Watch)
"As we were driving by the Luangwa River, we saw a commotion transpiring in the water below. As the sighting started playing itself out, we were able to identify the culprits. An elephant and a crocodile! I couldn't help but feel a mix of emotions. On one hand, I was a bit scared for the crocodile. I mean, have you seen how big elephants can get?!" Emmanuel Sauti said to Latest Sightings.
He further added, "I was absolutely thrilled to witness something so rare. And boy, was it a sight to see! The elephant was putting up a good fight, and the crocodile wasn't backing down either."
The clip shows an elephant walking in the river, and soon it is getting chased by a crocodile. Then, when the crocodile bites the jumbo's tail, it flings the reptile in the air.
Watch the video of the elephant swinging crocodile biting its tail here:
This post was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 6,500 times. Many even shared their reactions in the comments section of the post. (Also Read: Passengers’ close call with elephant caught on camera. Watch)
Here's what people are saying about this video:
An individual wrote, "I don’t usually mind when I see nature taking its course, but when it comes to an elephant, I usually hope the elephants always win because they are so intelligent and beautiful."
A second shared, "That crocodile got lucky the elephant didn't stomp him."
"That elephant is actually huge, I thought it was small, but once it's out of the water you can see how big it is," expressed a third.
A fourth commented, "I was worried for the elephant the whole time. It's a relief the gentle giant is okay."
A fifth said, "Smart crocodile. He figured if he let it go before they got on the sand wouldn't be a bad idea. It's not everyone that can recognise right away how badly a big meal like that can ruin their day."