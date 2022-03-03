Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Twins always do this sweet thing whenever they’re separated from each other. Watch
trending

Twins always do this sweet thing whenever they’re separated from each other. Watch

“Oh! The sweet little kids,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the twins.
The image, taken from the video, shows the twins.(Instagram/@twinsidescoop)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 04:17 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

You may have heard stories or seen videos about the special bond that twins share. There is now a latest inclusion to that wonderful category. It showcases what this pair of twins does whenever they’re separated from each other. There is a chance that the share will leave you with a wide smile.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the twins that is managed by their mama. The clip is shared along with a descriptive caption. In the caption, the mom describes how the kids always end up hugging each other whenever they’re separated from each other, even from a little period.

“And I hope that NEVER changes. It’s truly emotional to watch! No matter whether it’s because one twin must stay home sick while the other goes to school or because one has a doctor’s visit and the other doesn’t…the “goodbyes” between Ames and Joules are palpable and heartfelt. There’s no denying that these two adore being together!” she wrote as a part of the caption.

Take a look at the video and read the post here:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 89,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Oh! The sweet little kids,” wrote an Instagram user. “It doesn’t get better than this,” expressed another. “Ohhh…stop it…..my heart just melted. I wanna be a twin now,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP