Twins share clothes, also tell on each other in this adorable video

Having kids is one of the greatest joys of life and if someone has twins, the joy is multiplied manifold. Twins can be born best friends as they grow up together and share so many things with each other. Like this video that explains the pros of having twins and it is really adorable to watch. The video was posted on Instagram by the account castwins2018, which belongs to twin girls Cat and Sophie, seven days ago and it has got over 73,000 views so far. The video will definitely leave you smiling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video showcases the pros of having twins like they share their clothes, they also tell on each other, they play with each other and also help each other. The video shows the twins doing all of these things and it is quite adorable to watch.

“All true,” says the caption of the post.

Watch the adorable video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comments section of the post was filled with love and appreciation for the twins as people expressed their desire to have twins.

“Twins are the best,” an Instagram user commented. “They are mostly very fair, at least mine are. It is not allowed that one could have something and the other one don’t. They help each other develop, because they imitate each other (double brain power), they can share clothes,” commented another user. A third said, “It is my dream to have twin girls one day!”

The girls named Catherine and Sophia are three years old and are fraternal twins according to their Instagram bio. They have more than 1,400 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about these adorable twins?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}