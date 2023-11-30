Twins take centre stage at a party with human puppet dance to Meri Mehbooba

Two sisters have left people mesmerised with their dance to the hit Bollywood track Meri Mehbooba. The twins gave a special performance by doing a human puppet dance during a friend's engagement. The entire performance shows them moving in a way resembling the way puppets move when their strings are pulled.

The image shows twin sisters dancing to the song Meri Mehbooba. (YouTube/@PoonamandPriyankaDance)

Poonam and Priyanka Shah, Indian-American twins, shared the video on their YouTube channel. “Hello, beautiful people! We performed our Meri Mehbooba Mannequin piece for our friend’s engagement earlier this month and here’s the piece,” they wrote in the caption.

The video opens to show Poonam and Priyanka dressed in Indian attire. Throughout the video, they showcase beautiful and coordinated dance moves as onlookers cheer for them.

Take a look at this dance video of the twins:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since then, it has collected close to one lakh views. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did YouTube users say about this dance video?

“Just wow,” wrote a YouTube user. “Speechless, just superb,” added another. “Crazy moves,” expressed a third. “It is amazing,” joined a fourth. Many reacted to the video by simply writing “Wow”.

About the song Meri Mehbooba:

90’s hit song Meri Mehbooba is from the film Pardes. Originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima, the song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. With lyrics from Anand Bakshi, the song is directed by Nadeem Shravan.

