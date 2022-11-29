Elon Musk tweets 'Greetings, I’m Musket, Elon Musket' with a pic of his bedside table

What do you keep on your bedside table? From books to memorabilia to items one may regularly use, people keep different things. Elon Musk recently gave a peek into his private life to show people what he keeps on his bedside table. Since being shared, his tweet has prompted a chatter online with people posting different opinions and questions about the items.

“My bedside table,” the tech billionaire wrote and posted an image. The picture shows a few items kept on a table like cans of beverage, a bottle without a cap and two guns. While replying to his own post, the Twitter CEO also added “There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” and “Greetings, I’m Musket, Elon Musket.” The last tweet is a reference to a musket, a type of gun from the early 16th century.

Take a look at the posts by Elon Musk:

The main tweet, since being shared a day ago, has received several comments from people. A few pointed out how there’s no trigger in one of the guns and it could be a prop.

“Empty cans, a gun, a commemorative gun in a box… no photos of a significant other or any of your children, no favorite book, no warmth. Just stark. Cold. Empty. Grey. How do you sleep?,” wrote a Twitter user. “No trigger,” posted another. “Dang. You never cease to amaze,” expressed a third.