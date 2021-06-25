Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Twitter conversation between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey goes viral
trending

Twitter conversation between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey goes viral

It all started with a tweet by Jack Dorsey to which Elon Musk replied.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Twitter conversation has amused people.(File Photo)

A Twitter conversation between Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has created a buzz. It has also prompted many to share funny responses. Chances are you’ll feel the same after reading the conversation.

It all started with a tweet by Jack Dorsey. He shared a post about the Bitcoin development community. His tweet is complete with a link inviting his followers to a Bitcoin event. “The #bitcoin development community above all else. As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that,” he wrote.

Dorsey’s post gathered tons of comments including one from Elon Musk himself. This is what he wrote:

The conversation, however, didn’t end here. Taking Elon Musk’s humour-filled response a step further, Jack Dorsey invited him for a chat at the event. He shared:

His comment prompted a series of replies from Elon Musk with occasional responses from the Twitter CEO. At one point, Dorsey also tagged Peter Schiff, CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc., to join the conversation.

Take a look at the tweets:

Twitter conversation between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. (Twitter)

What are your thoughts on this exchange of tweets between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jack dorsey elon musk

Related Stories

trending

Miley Cyrus reacts to Elon Musk’s Hannah Montana meme for hacktivist group ‘Anonymous’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Zambia presenter interrupts live bulletin to talk about not getting paid. Watch

Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey goes viral

Woman falls off chair during work call with CEO, shares hilarious video

Baba Sehgal’s Hindi cover of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s Senorita goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP