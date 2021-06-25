Twitter conversation between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey goes viral

A Twitter conversation between Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has created a buzz. It has also prompted many to share funny responses. Chances are you’ll feel the same after reading the conversation.

It all started with a tweet by Jack Dorsey. He shared a post about the Bitcoin development community. His tweet is complete with a link inviting his followers to a Bitcoin event. “The #bitcoin development community above all else. As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that,” he wrote.

Dorsey’s post gathered tons of comments including one from Elon Musk himself. This is what he wrote:

The conversation, however, didn’t end here. Taking Elon Musk’s humour-filled response a step further, Jack Dorsey invited him for a chat at the event. He shared:

His comment prompted a series of replies from Elon Musk with occasional responses from the Twitter CEO. At one point, Dorsey also tagged Peter Schiff, CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc., to join the conversation.

Take a look at the tweets:

Twitter conversation between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. (Twitter)

What are your thoughts on this exchange of tweets between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey?