Twitter thread ‘If Delhi Metro was a person’ wins hearts, goes viral

A Twitter user recently shared a thread reimagining Delhi Metro as a person. And the thread about the humane description of the different metro lines has since going viral.

“If Delhi Metro was a person, they would be the kind of person who gives free hugs to literally anyone for no reason at all,” the user tweeted. Then they did the same for the different lines of the Delhi Metro network.

“Depressed? Ride the pink line. Take a hug. Want to read a book to feel better? Go from Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli. Take a hug,” the user wrote. The Twitter user continued the thread with more tweets describing stations like Rajiv Chowk, Kashmiri Gate, Janakpuri West.

The Twitter user even tagged the official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Check out the tweets in this thread:

In a tweet on the same thread the individual also disclosed that they do not reside in the national capital but that didn’t stop them from sharing the wonderful post about their experience traveling in Delhi Metro.

Tweeple wrote that the tweets have made their day. Some even called it the best thread in a while.

“As a resident of Delhi all I can say is these tweets just make my day and this is the most beautiful tweets I've seen today, thank you,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is gonna be the best thread in a while. SO AMAZING,” tweeted another.

One user shared a reply personifying Mumbai local trains and wrote, “If Bombay local trains were a person, they'd be the kind who gives free massages to anyone for no reason at all. Depressed? Travel from Churchgate to Virar in peak hours. Get a massage. Want to read a book to feel better? Go from Andheri to Virar. Get a massage while reading.”

What is your response to the Twitter thread?