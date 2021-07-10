Twitter user asks Elon Musk if he has seen Loki, he says this in reply

Are you a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan? Then there is a high possibility that you have seen Marvel Studios' latest creation Loki. Starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, the series has already earned praise from fans and critiques alike. There are also many who have taken to Twitter to express how much they like the show. One such post is by a Twitter user who not only praised Loki but also asked Elon Musk if he has seen the show. And the tech billionaire replied.

It all started with a tweet by Elon Musk. “Fellowship of the Raptors,” he wrote giving a twist to the title of the popular movie The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Replying to the post, the Twitter user shared a LOTR-related punny post and also asked Musk the Loki-related question. Elon Musk in reply wrote, “Indeed, Loki is quite good.”

Take a look at the Twitter conversation:

Elon Musk's reply, since being shared a few hours ago, has already gathered more than 2,300 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Favorite marvel movie?? (Endgame is clearly the only acceptable answer)” wrote a Twitter user. “Cool,” shared another. “Awesome,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and a user of the micro-blogging site?