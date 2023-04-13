Twitter user asks, 'What's an insult you'll never forget?' Myntra reacts

People occasionally create posts that can spark discussions among netizens. Now, another such tweet has gone viral on Twitter and has prompted replies and reactions from people.

File photo of Myntra logo.(Picture courtesy: Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet shared by user Zaza Man reads, "What's an insult you'll never forget?" This tweet was made on April 07. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 329 million times. To this, fashion e-commerce company Myntra reacted and shared a hilarious clip from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the scene, Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Pooh, can be seen getting ready for a party. She gets teased for wearing two different kinds of shoes as she tries to impress Rohan, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan.

Take a look at the post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many others have also reacted to the post and shared several scenes from other movies, calling them 'the insult that they will never forget.'

Check out a few other reactions here:

A Twitter user shared a scene from the Hindi TV series Sath Nibhana Sathiya where Urmila can be seen criticising Kokila.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another person quoted this dialogue from the 2000 film Josh where Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the character of Max.

Someone shared the scene from 3 Idiots where Chatur discovers Rancho's real identity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This hilarious scene from Dil Dhadakne Do also made a lot of people chuckle.

"Ended his existence lmao," wrote a Twitter user as they shared this scene from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Funny, isn't it? What do you think about these hilarious reactions?