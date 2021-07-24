Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Twitter’s magic has worked’: Anand Mahindra reconnects with friend after 52 years

Anand Mahindra's post on reconnecting with his friend after 52 years has wowed people.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Anand Mahindra's friend shared the image on Twitter.(Twitter/@NicholasHorsbu3)

If you follow Anand Mahindra on Twitter, chances are you’ve seen his recent post where he shared a throwback image from his school days. The post has now helped him reconnect with his friend and that too after 52 years. The sweet story of reunion has now won people’s hearts. Chances are, it’ll leave you with a smile too.

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video of his friend Nicholas Horsburgh singing a Malayalam song. He also shared a throwback image showcasing a memory from his school days. On this tweet of the business tycoon, his friend replied with another picture and wrote, “Anand! Something to make you more famous…… did I ever send you this one? Circa 1966!” While replying to the response, Mahindra wrote how Twitter has worked its 'magic' and helped him reconnect with his friend after 52 years.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, Anand Mahindra’s reply has gathered more than two thousand likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“52 years... Wow that's huge... Which song were you all playing?” asked a Twitter user. “52 years..... OMG.... if you guys get a chance to meet ... don't let that opportunity go away.... this get together will be priceless...,” expressed another. “Wow! The magic of technology and social media,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra?

