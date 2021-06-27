Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable

Trying to get the attention of someone you're interested in takes a lot of guts. Often flirting is a subtle way of letting them know about your interest? However, there are those for whom flirting is not exactly a piece of cake. If you’re among them, here are some posts shared under ‘If flirting is’ trend on Twitter that will feel absolutely relatable. Even if you ace at the art of flirting, chances are these tweets will leave you chuckling.

Under this Twitter trend, people are expressing their failure at flirting by using different kinds of analogy.

This individual says what they will be if flirting was the TV show Friends:

Flirting level: Internet Explorer

What if flirting is a soup? This person writes what they would be then:

No sweet for you!

That bad, huh!

Check out some more rib-tickling posts people shared:

What would you share under ‘If flirting is’ trend?