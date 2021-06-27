Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable
trending

Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable

People have unleashed their creativity to come up with hilarious posts under 'If flirting is' Twitter trend.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 02:03 PM IST
A Twitter user's share on 'If flirting is' trend.(Twitter/@kanicastic)

Trying to get the attention of someone you're interested in takes a lot of guts. Often flirting is a subtle way of letting them know about your interest? However, there are those for whom flirting is not exactly a piece of cake. If you’re among them, here are some posts shared under ‘If flirting is’ trend on Twitter that will feel absolutely relatable. Even if you ace at the art of flirting, chances are these tweets will leave you chuckling.

Under this Twitter trend, people are expressing their failure at flirting by using different kinds of analogy.

This individual says what they will be if flirting was the TV show Friends:

Tweet on If flirting is trend. (Twitter)

Flirting level: Internet Explorer

A Twitter under a viral trend. (Twitter)

What if flirting is a soup? This person writes what they would be then:

Funny tweet under If flirting is trend. (Twitter)

No sweet for you!

Twitter user's post on trend. (Twitter)

That bad, huh!

Twitter user's post on latest Twitter trend. (Twitter)

Check out some more rib-tickling posts people shared:

What would you share under ‘If flirting is’ trend?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter twitter trend

Related Stories

trending

Twitter’s ‘What more hints do you want’ trend is hilariously relatable

PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:10 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Artist in Chennai decorates auto-rickshaw to spread vaccination awareness

These breathtaking snaps of the Kangchenjunga range may leave you mesmerised

Twitter’s viral ‘If flirting is’ trend is hilariously relatable

Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana? Cute video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP