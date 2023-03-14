Twitterverse divides over Lachlan Mackay's comments on Meg White's drumming

The Twitterverse was rocked by a controversial tweet from Lachlan Mackay. The tweet was in response to a post by National Review, stating that the White Stripes' hit song 'Seven Nation Army' is one of the best songs of the century. Mackay, however, had a different opinion. He made fun of Meg White's drumming and suggested that the song was not as good as people think it is.

The tweet sparked a heated debate on Twitter, with many users taking offence at Mackay's comments. Some defended Meg White's drumming, while others argued that Mackay was entitled to his opinion.

Meg White's drumming: Simple yet iconic

Despite the controversy surrounding Mackay's comments, there is no denying that Meg White's drumming on 'Seven Nation Army' is iconic. The simplicity of her drumming is what makes it so effective. She holds down a steady beat while Jack White's guitar riff takes centre stage. The result is a song that is instantly recognizable and unforgettable.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jack White spoke about Meg's drumming and how it contributed to the success of the song. He said, "I think it's just one of those things where the sum is greater than the parts. It's the rhythm and the melody together that makes it so powerful."

Twitter divides over Lachlan Mackay's comments

While Meg White's drumming is universally recognized as iconic, Lachlan Mackay's comments sparked a debate over the song's overall quality.

Regardless of the debate over its quality, there is no denying that ‘Seven Nation Army’ has had a lasting impact on popular music. The song's simple yet iconic riff has been covered by countless artists and has become a staple at sporting events and rallies.

