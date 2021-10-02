Two deer ‘chat’ with each other, video makes for an amusing watch

Internet is swamped with animal videos that are often fascinating to watch. If you're someone who enjoys seeing such videos that showcase camaraderie between animals, then this clip will amuse you. This particular video of two deer shows the animals ‘chatting’ with each other.

The video was shot in one of the forests of the United States. It opens to show two deer. One of them is seen sitting on a pile of dried leaves and the other one is standing. What is amusing to watch is that the movements of the animals make it seem like they are engaged in some sort of conversation.

Throughout the video, one of the deer constantly moves its head sideways, and back and forth. Whilst it looks like the other one is quietly absorbing what its companion has to ‘say’.

Take a look at the clip:

What are your thoughts on the video?

