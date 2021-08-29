Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two dogs meet mops, their different reactions leave people in splits. Watch

“You know who to call if you need your floors cleaning,” reads the caption shared with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The image shows a dog looking at a mop(Instagram/@lifeofsterlingnewton)

If you are looking for a video to make your Sunday brighter, then this video showcasing two dogs named Sterling Newton and Colin may just do the trick. There is a chance that the video will make you happy.

“You know who to call if you need your floors cleaning,” reads the caption shared with the video. The clip shows the different reactions of the dogs to the mops. While one of them is scared of the cleaning equipment, the other bravely tries to fight them.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video, since being shared some 15 hours ago, has gathered more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“Colin is ready to rumble,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m calling Colin for this service,” shared another. “Haha, I can’t stop laughing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

