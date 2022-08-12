Two dogs walk in perfect synchronisation while holding a stick. Watch

There is something absolutely adorable about watching videos that capture different antics of dogs. May be that is the reason due to which people often end up watching dog videos over and over again. Just like this wonderful clip that shows two dogs walking in perfect synchronisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is shared with a simple caption. “These two doggos sharing a stick,” it reads. The clip opens to show two dogs that look almost similar. They are seen walking together in the same rhythm while holding a big stick.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 18,000 upvotes and counting. The wonderful video has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Dogs that stick together, stick together,” commented a Reddit user. “That’s adorable!, expressed another. “Branch manager and assistant branch manager,” joked a third. “Too cute. The little jump onto the pebbles was in perfect unison. My heart is melting here, I could watch this all day,” posted a fourth. “Aww it ends just as they’re going into a beautifully lit field?! It ends too soon,” wrote a fifth.