Two giant pythons rescued from inside a JCB in Odisha

Two giant pythons were rescued from inside a JCB at Palligumula village of Berhampur, Odisha on Sunday. They were found during the beautification work at a reservoir site inside a huge pipe.

One 7-feet-long-python was rescued quickly, while the 11-feet-long took refuge inside the JCB. After a 4-hour-long rescue operation, both the pythons were released into the wildlife, officials said.

"A team of snake rescuer received a call around 9 pm on Sunday and reached the spot around 9.30 pm. They rescued one python which was on the top of the JCB machine easily. But another snake which was 11-feet long was inside the machine. It took over four hours to rescue it," said Swadhin Kumar Sahu, a snake rescuer.

