Fri, Oct 24, 2025
Two houses catch fire in Canada due to firecrackers, 3 men arrested

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Oct 24, 2025 10:51 am IST

Two houses in Edmonton, Canada were damaged in a fire on Monday night. Police say the blaze was sparked by firecrackers set off nearby.

Two houses in Canada caught fire due to firecrackers. (Representational image)
Edmonton Police said in a press release Tuesday that the fire started near 25th Avenue and 24th Street, shortly after 8:30 pm on Monday. “Fireworks were launched from a backyard, and sparks landed on a row of townhomes, setting them on fire,” the release stated.

Edmonton Police and fire department responded to reports of the large fire in the residential neighbourhood. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Three men arrested

Three men were arrested in connection with the fire. They have been charged with arson.

“Three adult males were charged with arson — a serious criminal offence — for recklessly causing damage by fire or explosion. Our top priority is preventing anyone from being seriously injured, or worse, because of unsafe or careless behaviour,” the press release said.

Edmonton Police warned people celebrating Diwali to not light fireworks without proper permit.

“Setting off fireworks inside city limits without a permit is illegal — and very dangerous,” the police said. “No permit. No fireworks. Light up your home, not your neighbour’s roof.”

