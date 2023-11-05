Two men in Bengaluru distribute sanitary napkins to other men, record their reactions

Two men did something unusual to break the silence and stigma surrounding menstruation. In an innovative step they decided to distribute free sanitary napkins. You may have seen others doing the same and giving free pads to women. These men, however, distributed the items among other men with the hope to “normalise the act of buying pads for the menstruators in their lives.”

Content creators Siddhesh Lokare and Shanky Singh distributed sanitary pads among 100 men in Bengaluru. They also recorded a video of their journey and shared it on Instagram along witha descriptive caption.

“We often see medical stores selling pads along with a black carry bag. This is not a specific behaviour but a global phenomenon. Menstruation and periods are closely tied with the concept of shame and privacy. Ergo, we thought of asking some innately important questions to the men of the streets of Bangalore,” reads a part of their caption.

Take a look at this video to see if their mission was a success:

The video was shared last month. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 2.2 million views. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users react to this video:

“Do this in small towns and villages... people there need to learn this,” suggested an Instagram user. “Normalising buying pads yeaaaa,” praised another. “These guys are changing the world !! I'm so lucky to see someone spreading this much positivity and kindness,” joined another. “Good to see such initiative,” wrote a fourth.

