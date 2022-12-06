Two-year-old’s way of taking care of her pregnant mama is all about love. Watch

A kid is receiving all the love on the Internet after a video of her taking care of her pregnant mama was shared online. The wonderful video shows how she rushes to help her mother when she drops something on the floor. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying aww, and that too repeatedly.

Instagram user Chrisma posted the video on her Instagram page. “I hit the toddler jackpot, pregnancy is 100 times easier with her around!” she wrote and shared the video. The wonderful clip opens to show a text that reads, “32 weeks pregnant and my 2 year old knows I won't be picking anything up off the floor.”

The clip shows the mama dropping a plate. The kid, sitting on a couch at a distance, hears the sound of the utensil dropping and instantly asks her mama “Did you drop it?” To which, the mom replies, “Yes, I dropped it.” She then rushes to help her mama to pick the plate from the floor.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 12 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the clip has gathered nearly 1.4 million likes. The video prompted people to post various comments.

“Especially right after sitting down with the iPad and getting comfy, gotta be true love,” posted an Instagram user. “That is an example of an older sibling, responsible and dependable,” expressed another. “She’s going to be a super big sister!!!” commented a third. “Ohhh that is the sweetest!!” wrote a fourth.