UFO expert David Wilcock’s old post goes viral after his death: 'I plan on living, not suicidal'

David Wilcock’s old post about planning to live and not being suicidal has surfaced online after the UFO researcher’s death. Wilcock died in an apparent suicide following a standoff with police in Boulder, Colorado, on April 20.

David Wilcock's death was confirmed by authorities on April 22(X/@UAPWatchers)

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His death was confirmed in an April 22 press release by Boulder police on April 22. Police said that authorities were called to the scene after receiving reports of an individual experiencing a “mental health crisis”.

“Deputies… made contact with a male outside a residence who was holding a weapon. Within minutes of deputies’ arrival, he used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the release said.

The deceased individual was later confirmed to be David Wilcock, an American paranormal writer and UFO researcher. Wilcock was 53 at the time of his death.

David Wilcock’s old post goes viral

As fans reeled from the news of his alleged suicide, Wilcock’s old post on planning to live started going viral online.

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{{^usCountry}} In an X post on December 11, 2022, Wilcock had declared: “I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an X post on December 11, 2022, Wilcock had declared: “I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A post juxtaposing this old tweet with the recent news of his death was viewed 2.6 million times on X. David Wilcock's video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A post juxtaposing this old tweet with the recent news of his death was viewed 2.6 million times on X. David Wilcock's video {{/usCountry}}

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The old post, coupled with a video shared two days before his death where Wilcock expressed gratitude for being alive, gave rise to many conspiracy theories.

David Wilcock had streamed live on YouTube just two days before his death. During the livestream, the 53-year-old conveyed his appreciation for being alive in light of the enigmatic deaths of UFO theorists.

I’m excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing,” he had said. “Now, they're saying that they’re gonna investigate this. The president himself is saying they’re gonna look into this and see if anything is going on. It’s a little bit scary.”

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(Also read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’)

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna added fuel to fire when she posted about the suspicious number of scientists who have died recently. “If you are feeling uneasy about the amount of scientists that have gone missing, died, and recent suicides ref those scientists and others you are correct in your intuition. Something is up,” she wrote on X after confirming Wilcock's death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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