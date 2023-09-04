UK chef cooks sattu paratha in viral video, wows viewers

Jake Dryan, a chef from London, United Kingdom, often cooks plant-based food from scratch and shares videos on Instagram. He is currently cooking food from different states of India. On August 21, he shared a video of himself cooking sattu paratha as part of a series called ‘Bihar Week’.

UK chef Jake Dryan relishes sattu paratha that he cooked from scratch. (Instagram/@plantfuture)

“Sattu Paratha. Welcome to Bihar week. Bihar is a state in East India, bordering Nepal,” wrote Jake Dryan while sharing a video of himself making a sattu paratha from scratch. He also thanked digital creator Aditya Kumar for his help in his post.

The video opens to show Dryan adding ajwain seeds, nigella seeds, and salt to the flour before kneading it for the flatbread. He then prepares fresh sattu by grinding roasted chana. Next, he throws in chopped garlic, ginger, onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, ground cumin, mustard oil, lemon juice, and salt to the sattu and gives it a good mix. Towards the end, he rolls out the stuffed dough and cooks it.

Watch Jake Dryan cooking sattu paratha here:

The video was shared on August 21. It has since raked up more than 20 million views and one million likes. His sattu paratha recipe also prompted many to share varied thoughts.

Here’s what people are saying about this sattu paratha recipe:

“I want to eat it right now, looks scrumptious. The music deserves another respect button,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Man rolls roti with a belan [rolling pin] better than most of us do.”

“Thanks for covering! Waiting for litti chokha on your vlog,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “I make it every Sunday,”

“Weird way to propose but yes,” expressed a fifth. did not get the comment

A sixth suggested, “ Awesome brother, next time try to add one spoon ‘achar ka masala’ into the sattu mix, the taste will elevate to the next level. And try with coriander tomato chutney. Your post made my day.”

Many even praised him for his song selection for the video. Dryan dropped a comment on his video and wrote, “FYI: I went through about 40 Bihari songs on Spotify until I found this song [Jug Jug Jiyasu Babuniya by Shreya Awasthi]. I picked it because I liked the sound of the melody and music, completely random.”

