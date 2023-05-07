UK chef makes Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo in viral video, netizens say ‘start a restaurant in India’

A British chef is creating a lot of buzz online with his unique culinary project. Jake Dryan, based in London, has set out on a mission to cook dishes from every Indian state, one state at a time. As part of this initiative, he recently shared a video of himself preparing Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo, a popular dish from Uttar Pradesh. The video, as expected, received an overwhelming response from netizens. While many appreciated him for his efforts, others recommended that he open up a restaurant in India.

British chef Jake Dryan recently cooked Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo in viral video and received rave reviews from netizens. (Instagram/@plantfuture)

“Welcome to Uttar Pradesh,” wrote chef Jake Dryan while sharing a video on Instagram. Further in the caption, he shared the recipe step by step. In the now-viral video, he makes Uttar Pradesh’s famous Mathura Ke Dubki Wale Aloo. He pairs it with Bedmi Puri, a popular breakfast dish in north India.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on April 24, the video has raked up more than 2.4 million views. It has also accumulated lakhs of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

“You should start a restaurant in India!” suggested an individual. Another commented, “Just binged your entire Indian journey series... Being an Indian, you’ve done an excellent job!!!” “Was eagerly waiting for UP (this is my state),” posted a third. A fourth shared, “I’m discovering so many new dishes too thanks to you.” “Now you should try Bihar’s litti chokha,” wrote a fifth.

