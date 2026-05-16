UK couple travelling across India with newborn baby praises Indian Railways: 'Excellent way to travel between cities'

A British couple travelling across India with their 2-month-old baby has gone viral on social media after sharing their experience of navigating the country by train, calling Indian Railways an “excellent way to travel” between cities.

Hazel Lindsey and Martin Bailey documented their journey across India.(Instagram/@hazel.lindsey_)

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In an Instagram video titled “Sharing thoughts about travelling in India with a 2-month-old baby”, travel couple Hazel Lindsey and Martin Bailey documented their journey across the country with their infant son, Alexander. The couple said that travelling by train turned out to be one of the easiest and most comfortable parts of their India trip.

“Indian railways remains an excellent way to travel between cities. Trains are mostly on time and easy to book using an app,” they wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} The couple admitted that some railway stations were crowded, however, they added that facilities such as elevators and porters made travelling with a toddler and “mountains of luggage” much easier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple admitted that some railway stations were crowded, however, they added that facilities such as elevators and porters made travelling with a toddler and “mountains of luggage” much easier. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The couple also spoke about how their son adapted surprisingly well to the busy environment around him. “The baby will love the hustle and bustle and will therefore have the best naps of his life,” the caption read, adding that Alexander comfortably slept in his carrier while they travelled in auto-rickshaws or even while they were having dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple also spoke about how their son adapted surprisingly well to the busy environment around him. “The baby will love the hustle and bustle and will therefore have the best naps of his life,” the caption read, adding that Alexander comfortably slept in his carrier while they travelled in auto-rickshaws or even while they were having dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple shared that one aspect of travelling in India that stood out to them was how warmly locals interacted with their baby. “Everyone wants to say hello. You’ve got to be fine with complete strangers coming up to you and wanting a cuddle with baby,” they wrote. “We were fine with this, but it’s something you should consider if you plan a visit to India with a baby,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple shared that one aspect of travelling in India that stood out to them was how warmly locals interacted with their baby. “Everyone wants to say hello. You’ve got to be fine with complete strangers coming up to you and wanting a cuddle with baby,” they wrote. “We were fine with this, but it’s something you should consider if you plan a visit to India with a baby,” they added. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple also mentioned some of the challenges they faced during the trip, including the February heat in southern India and concerns around tap water hygiene. “It’s hot in the south in February. Our UV umbrella and wet muslin on his head really helped here,” they wrote, adding that they were cautious while bathing the baby because they worried about him accidentally ingesting tap water.

Despite the challenges, the couple said India was “incredibly welcoming to infants”. “We were commonly brought the cutest cribs when we visited restaurants for dinner,” the couple concluded.

Social media reactions

The post quickly drew attention online, with many social media users praising the couple’s positive outlook.

“Amazing! This child is on his A game building amazing memories,” one user commented.

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“It takes a village to bring a child up… India is that village,” another wrote.

“That child immunity would be something else,” joked a third. “Honestly loved your optimism. stay safe mate,” said one user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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