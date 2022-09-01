UK dancer grooves to Alia Bhatt's Patakha Guddi in viral Instagram video. Watch

Patakha Guddi is a song that has been the anthem for those who want to lose themselves in music, ever since its release. And now a dancer from Birmingham in the UK has joined the trend after many others shared videos of themselves grooving or simply dancing to this tune. Old Indian songs have recently become very popular on social media. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is Patakha Guddi, which has got Indian and international internet users grooving. The song is from actor Alia Bhatt-starrer Highway which was released in the year 2014. The renowned AR Rahman is responsible for this catchy tune, which has gained popularity ever since it was launched. The brilliant Nooran Sisters, Sultana and Jyoti Nooran, performed the song's vocals.

The video has been shared on the page of this dancer and influencer named Javier Rojas. From his Instagram bio, it becomes clear that he is based in Birmingham in the United Kingdom and is a dancer for the most part. He has above 2.19 lakh followers on this page that is dedicated to him, where he posts several photos and videos, including that of such dance trends. There is a good chance that this particular video that has been shared on Instagram will definitely make you want to get up and join the man in his skilful dance performance.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 15, this video has over 9.56 lakh likes on it so far.

“Love from India,” commented an Instagram user. “Hats off to you, bro,” posted another. “Footwork feels very smooth and clean,” shared a third.