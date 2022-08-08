German women dance to Alia Bhatt's Patakha Guddi in this viral video. Watch

Patakha Guddi is a song that has been the anthem for those who want to lose themselves in music, ever since its release. And after many people sharing videos of themselves dancing to or simply grooving to this song, two German women have now hopped onto the trend. In a dance video that has been shared on Instagram, people get to see two very talented German women shaking their legs to this song that has been picturised on actor Alia Bhatt. The video was uploaded to Instagram by Palina Paleeva, a resident of Paderborn, Germany. She was joined by Emilia, a second dancer.

The song was picturised on actors Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda who starred in the Hindi movie Highway which was released in the year 2014. This beautiful melody that has been a hit ever since it was released, has been composed by the legendary AR Rahman. The song was voiced by The talented Nooran Sisters, namely Sultana Nooran and Jyoti Nooran. There is a good chance that this particular video that has been shared on Instagram will definitely make you want to get up and join these women in their energetic performance.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 12, the video has gotten more than 2.53 lakh likes. Many people have praised the talent of this dance team in the comments section of this video. Others have also voiced concern with having a shoelace that was unfastened for a substantial portion of the video. The dance surely looked beautiful, and the video concluded without mishaps.