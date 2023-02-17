UK journalist visiting Tamil Nadu gets a special gift from her new friend. Watch

A beautiful video of a woman from the UK bonding with another woman from India is spreading smiles online. Captured and shared by UK-based journalist Alex Outhwaite, the video shows her sharing a heartwarming moment with a flower seller in Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Outhwaite took to Twitter to share the video along with a short caption. “Making friends in Tamil Nadu,” she tweeted. The video opens to show her sitting in front of a roadside flower stall. In the video, the flower seller is seen gesturing to her about how she is going to put a gjra (flower garland for hair) in the journalist’s hair. The video ends with both of them portraying beautiful smiles.

Take a look at the sweet video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to six lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 36,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“You both have such heartwarming smiles throughout the video. Oh and can we please get subtitles for this video?” shared a Twitter user. While relying, the journalist posted, “Apparently the man in the background is saying 'pin the flowers on properly so they don't fall’.” Another Twitter user expressed, “Beauty.” A third added, “Wow !! Cutest thing I've seen today, great Cross-Culturalism.” A fourth wrote, “Amazing.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON