UK woman finds uninvited guest inside washing machine. ‘What the fox’, say netizens

Prayag shared a picture of the animal on her Twitter profile and turns out, it was a scared small fox.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The image shows the fox hiding inside the washing machine.(Twitter/@NatashaTP)

Every now and then, netizens take to social media to share glimpses of some unwanted guests that managed to sneak in their homes without any notice. A similar kind of incident took place in London when Natasha Prayag came home to find a furry creature in her living room. But before catching it, the furry one ran away and after a prolonged search operation Prayag found the animal peeking from her washing machine.

Prayag shared a picture of the animal on her Twitter profile and turns out, it was a small fox. “Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX,” reads the caption. “We tried to scare it out of the back door but he was holding firm in the washing machine. He was very happy there and chilled out,” Prayag told dailymail.co.uk.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on May 25, the post has garnered over 2.7 lakh likes and several reactions. The unusual incidents made netizens flood the comments section with various questions. While many enquired about the fox’s status, others advised Prayag to call the emergency animal rescue service for assistance. Some resorted to word puns to express their opinion about the situation.

Prayag, however, informed that the fox left the house shortly after some coaxing.

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this post?

fox
