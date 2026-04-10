‘Unemployed but optimistic’: Indian woman in London shares how she is coping after losing job

An Indian woman based in London has struck a chord online after opening up about losing her job and navigating the uncertainty that followed. The woman, identified as Neeraja, shared a video on Instagram where she spoke candidly about her experience of being unemployed and the emotional toll of job hunting.

An Indian woman opened up about losing her job.(Instagram/evolvingwithnee)

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(Also read: From rent to childcare: Indian woman breaks down £6,650 monthly cost of living for family of 4 in UK)

In the clip, she reflects on her journey since losing her job earlier this year and the mental challenges that come with it. “So, I lost my job in January this year and I've been in the job market since then. And everyone who's in the job market right now or has ever been know that this is not the most easiest phase to be in,” she says.

‘Do not be miserable’, she says

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{{^usCountry}} Neeraja goes on to describe how constant rejection and uncertainty can impact one’s self worth. “You wake up with a ton of rejection emails, you end up doubting yourself quite a lot, and you end up postponing your joy just because you do not have a job as if having a job is the only thing that defines you,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neeraja goes on to describe how constant rejection and uncertainty can impact one’s self worth. “You wake up with a ton of rejection emails, you end up doubting yourself quite a lot, and you end up postponing your joy just because you do not have a job as if having a job is the only thing that defines you,” she adds. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She also shares that this is not her first time facing such a situation, having moved across three countries over the past decade. “Every time I've moved to a new country I've had to push the reset button and I have to go through this process all over again,” she says, adding that financial responsibilities such as childcare, nursery fees and mortgage payments only add to the pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also shares that this is not her first time facing such a situation, having moved across three countries over the past decade. “Every time I've moved to a new country I've had to push the reset button and I have to go through this process all over again,” she says, adding that financial responsibilities such as childcare, nursery fees and mortgage payments only add to the pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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However, what sets this phase apart, she explains, is her mindset. “I absolutely refuse to be miserable this time because I realized that regardless of the fact that I'm miserable or not makes absolutely no impact on the actual outcome which is actually finding a job.”

(Also read: Indian woman shares struggles after UK visa expiry, calls it 'personal and professional failure')

Focus on growth and small wins

Instead of letting the situation overwhelm her, Neeraja says she is focusing on self improvement and daily progress. “The only thing that I'm focusing on right now is how much time I'm spending on looking for new jobs, how much time I'm spending on upskilling myself, how much time I'm spending and actually working out or doing something that brings me joy every single day,” she says.

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Calling this phase temporary, she adds, “Having a job or not having a job which is a very temporary step in my life right now does not define me.” She concludes with a message of hope, saying, “Do not let this phase define you. Do not be miserable because deep inside you yourself know that this being miserable is absolutely not gonna help you at all to actually get a job. Try get having a small win every single day and just focus on upskilling yourself or finding a job. We've got this!”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions pour in

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The video has prompted several reactions online, with users relating to her honesty and resilience. “This is exactly what I needed to hear today,” one user wrote, while another said, “Job hunting is so exhausting, thank you for saying this out loud.” A third added, “You are so strong for sharing this,” while another commented, “Small wins really do matter.” One user noted, “This phase does not define us, needed that reminder,” and another wrote, “Sending you strength, you’ve got this.”

(Also read: Woman who moved back from London shares challenges of restarting career in India: 'Feeling lost')

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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