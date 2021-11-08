Unlikely invader halts football match, becomes event’s star. It’s a fox

Time and again, people share videos that showcase feathery or furry creatures, rather rudely, interrupting ongoing matches and also turning into the stars of those events. Just like this video of a ruckus created by a fox during a football match. The clip is now making people laugh out loud. There is a high chance that the hilarious situation will tickle your funny bone too.

Twitter user Timothy Burk shared the video. The video opens to show the USC-Arizona State game that took place this Saturday. Within moments, an animal runs across the field. Initially, the presenters think it is a cat but soon they realise that it is a fox.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

The video has been shared a day ago on November 7. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated more than 5,400 likes. People also posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

While replying to the post, an ABC15 Arizona journalist posted an update. “FOX UPDATE. An ASU spokesperson tells us: A fox family has lived "next to the stadium for several years...They hang out in the stadium looking for food. To those of us that work there this was not a surprise’,” he tweeted.

“I'm surprised how generally calm the people in the stands appear as it sifts thru them. Personally I'd be flinching away from it lol,” shared a Twitter user. “Cat software running on dog hardware,” joked another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

